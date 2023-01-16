 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Muthoot Finance Q3 Net Profit may dip 13.8% YoY to Rs. 886.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jan 16, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to decrease by 14.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,612.4 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Muthoot Finance. (Image: Wikimedia)

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 23) earnings estimates for the Financial Services sector. The brokerage house expects Muthoot Finance to report net profit at Rs. 886.8 crore down 13.8% year-on-year (up 2.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 19.5% Y-o-Y (up 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,180.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

