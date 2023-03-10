 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mounting pressure: To meet targets, some PSBs call employees to work on holidays, weekends

Jinit Parmar
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

This is at a time when bank employees’ unions have been asking for a five-day week to ease the pressure on staff

As competition for new business intensifies, a section of public sector banks (PSBs) have issued orders stepping up pressure on employees to work harder to meet targets, including being asked to work on holidays and weekends, bank circulars reviewed by Moneycontrol showed.

For instance, a circular issued by the divisional head office in Delhi of Punjab National Bank (PNB) to all its branch heads said the lender is launching a campaign for generating leads for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Sunday, March 5.

The circular directed the heads and the employees to visit prospective customers and gather leads for MSME and retail sectors lending.

MSME and retail loans are “important for our bank” as they provide a steady source of income through interest and fees. These loans also help banks meet their priority sector lending targets and promote financial inclusion, the circular said.