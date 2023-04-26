 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morris Garages India rolls out Comet EV at Rs 7.98 lakh

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 26, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

It will be pitted against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen EC3 electric cars in the urban EV segment.

MG Motor India unveiling the Comet EV on 19th April

Nearly a week after previewing the Comet EV, Morris Garages India (MG) has launched the model at Rs 7.98 lakh. The British carmaker is positioning this model as a 'viable urban mobility option' and is primarily targeting the the buyers of all age group who prioritise a zero-emission vehicle has a 'lower running cost' compared to ‘conventional’ vehicles. The bookings will start from 15th May, 2023.

Comet EV, which becomes the most affordable electric car in the Indian market, will be pitted against the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen EC3 electric cars t in the urban EV segment.  To be available in multiple variants,  MG Motor India is yet to reveal the entire price list of this model.

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “ With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience.” He had earlier clarified that car is only aimed at customers who travel less than 100 kms per day. He also indicated that the company will not be selling this car at a loss.

MG Motor India stated that two-door electric hatchback will be equipped with a 7.3 kWh battery pack that will offer a claimed range of 230 km on a full charge. It gets a single motor that is mounted on the rear axle and has a peak power output of 42PS and max torque of 110Nm., as claimed by the company.