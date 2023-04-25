 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this morning

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of our most important stories this morning:

Global PE firms, local investors eye stake in Bank of Baroda's credit card arm: Report

Large overseas private equity (PE) firms, such as the $376-billion Carlyle Group, local investors such as Renuka Ramnath's Multiples Alternate Asset Management, and Japan-based financial services company Credit Saison are among investors that have expressed interest in buying up to 49 percent stake in BoB Financial Solutions - the credit card arm of Bank of Baroda (BoB), according to a report by business daily Economic Times. Read more

India and China need to prepare for ageing populations, UN says