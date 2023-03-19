Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Switzerland's largest banking entity UBS Group AG has made an offer to buy the crisis-hit Credit Suisse, the country's second-largest private lender, for up to $1 billion, the Financial Times said on March 19. Read more

Australia crush India by 10 wickets in second ODI

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through the Indian lineup with a five-wicket haul, as the hosts were bundled out for 117. The visitors overhauled the target without breaking sweat in the second one-day international at Visakhapatnam on March 19, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

Jammu & Kashmir gets first FDI project post-Article 370 abrogation The makers of Burj Khalifa on March 19 marked their formal entry into Jammu and Kashmir, performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the first foreign direct investment in the Union territory — a shopping mall and a multipurpose tower on the outskirts of Srinagar. Read more India, EU conclude another round of talks on proposed FTA India and the European Union (EU) have concluded the fourth round of talks for a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) in Brussels, a move aimed at further strengthening economic ties between the two sides. Read more North Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on March 19, South Korea and Japan said, in the latest of a series of tests carried out by the nuclear-armed state since the start of this year. Read more Lakhs of farmers headed to Delhi for 'kisan mahapanchayat' on March 20: SKM The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on March 19 that "lakhs of farmers" from across the country were on their way to Delhi to participate in a 'kisan mahapanchayat' to be held at Ramlila Maidan the next day. Read more Internet suspended in Punjab till March 20; Amritpal Singh elusive Four arrested members of an outfit headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam's Dibrugarh on March 19 even as the hunt for the radical preacher and his associates continued. The Punjab government also extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services to March 20 noon even as security forces marched through the streets of several towns, including Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. Read more

Moneycontrol News