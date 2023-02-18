 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Feb 18, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST Council Meeting 2023: Rs 16,982 cr compensation cess for June 2022 will be cleared, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 18 that the entire outstanding GST (goods and services tax) compensation cess due for June 2022 will be paid today. "Entire GST compensation cess pending to the tune of Rs 16,982 crore for June 2022 will be cleared today. With the release of pending GST compensation cess today, all provisional amount pending would have been cleared," Sitharaman said while addressing the media on February 18 on the outcomes of the 49th GST Council meeting in New Delhi. Read more here.

NSE to include Adani Wilmar, and Adani Power to a few indices from March 31