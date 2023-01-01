 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 01, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GST collections rise to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in December, up 2.5% from November

India collected Rs 1.5 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December, the finance ministry said on January 1. At Rs 1.5 lakh crore, the GST collections for December were up 15.2 percent compared to the last month of 2021, and 2.5 percent higher from November.

Read here to know more

Petrol & Diesel Rates Dec 30, 2022

Friday, 30th December, 2022
Petrol Rate in Mumbai Dec 30, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    106
View more
Friday, 30th December, 2022
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Dec 30, 2022
  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    94
View more
+ Show

Domestic passenger vehicles sales rise 23% to record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022

Domestic passenger vehicles sales rose by 23 percent to a record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 led by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors as the companies rode on easing of pandemic related challenges and semiconductor shortages to cash in on pent-up demand, specially for SUVs.