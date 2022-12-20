Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SEBI tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses under radar

Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. More here.

Delhivery to acquire supply chain software company Algorhythm for Rs 15 crore

Set up in 2003, Algorhythm offers end-to-end supply chain planning and execution products to customers in various sectors, such as FMCG, pharma, steel, auto and telecom. More here.

3M will stop producing ‘Forever Chemical’ PFAS by end of 2025

The industrial conglomerate expects to book pretax charges of $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion as it stops making per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. More here. States still owed Rs 17,176 crore as GST compensation In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on December 20, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the pending amount is for June 2022. More here. $125 million gone: Sebi bans former owners of Chandamama from capital market for a year Chandamama was once a favourite children’s monthly magazine, which told stories of moral values and mythologies. More here. Bhart Airtel acquires 8% stake in tech startup Lemnisk "We wish to inform you that the company has entered into an agreement for acquisition of ~ 8 percent stake in a technology startup, Immensitas Private Limited (Lemnisk)," it said in a regulatory filing. More here. Amazon Prime Gaming launched in India Amazon has stealthily introduced Prime Gaming in India. Like Prime Video and Music, Prime Gaming is an extra value add-on to existing Amazon Prime subscribers. More here. Elon Musk says no one wants to be Twitter CEO. 'There is no successor' Responding to a Twitter user who assumed that the billionaire had already chosen a successor, Musk tweeted, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor." More here.

