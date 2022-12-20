 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

SEBI tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses under radar

Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. More here.

Delhivery to acquire supply chain software company Algorhythm for Rs 15 crore

Set up in 2003, Algorhythm offers end-to-end supply chain planning and execution products to customers in various sectors, such as FMCG, pharma, steel, auto and telecom. More here.

3M will stop producing ‘Forever Chemical’ PFAS by end of 2025