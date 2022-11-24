 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:45 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Taking Stock | Sensex ends at record closing peak, Nifty nears 18,500 on F&O expiry day

The Indian equity market posted strong gains on November 24 -- the expiry day of the monthly F&O contracts -- with the S&P BSE Sensex hitting an all-time high of 62,412.33 at the fag-end of the session. The broader Nifty50 too hit a fresh 52-week high while the Bank Nifty soared to a fresh record peak during the trade.

Private capex reviving, time to focus on demand drivers: CEA Nageswaran

India’s private sector capital expenditure is improving after several years and but the country must focus on internal drivers of demand as the world remains in a so-called poly crisis, according to the finance ministry’s chief economic adviser. “We need to be cautious about the export outlook for us in the coming years and concentrate on internal drivers of demand,” V Anantha Nageswaran said on November 24 at the SBI Banking & Economic Conclave.