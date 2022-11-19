 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 19, 2022 / 06:53 PM IST

Zomato begins layoffs across functions; plans to shrink workforce by 4%

Zomato has started laying off employees this week, sources told Moneycontrol, as the food delivery platform looks to cut costs and turn profitable, in an increasingly challenging macro environment. People familiar with the matter said at least 100 employees have been already impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalog, and marketing, though people in the supply chain haven't been impacted. The company plans to layoff at least 4 percent of its total workforce.

Air India in talks with Airbus, Boeing to buy planes, says CEO

Tata Group-owned Air India is in talks with Boeing and Airbus about ordering new aircraft and is meeting its immediate needs by leasing planes and repairing grounded aircraft, the airline's chief executive said on Saturday.