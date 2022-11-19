Saurabh Mukherjea sees investment in stronger companies as key to wealth creation

Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, shared his views on the key to creating wealth in Indian equities.

Speaking at PMSBazaar's Alternative Investment Summit on Friday, the financial market veteran said that with consolidation in the economy, a strong company will get stronger in every sector, and he believes that wealth creation in India over a long period of time will come from these strong companies.

At the event, Mukherjea also said he believes that foreign investors will rush to invest in Indian equities in large numbers in the coming years.

He continues to believe that India could see a doubling of FII investments if western money moves out of the Chinese stock market.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 two weeks back, he had expressed his view, “There is $3.5 trillion of western money invested in the Chinese stock market and I reckon that some portion of that will move to India. Even if a fifth of that moves to India over the next three years, you are basically looking at a doubling of FII investments in the Indian stock market.”

He had added, “More than the Fed, the institutional investors, and the pension funds in the US are alarmed at the situation in China. So, they are stopping investments in China, and that leaves them with only one relevant place to invest outside the developed world, and that one destination is India. So, unless India scores its own goal, flows into India from America will pick up in the foreseeable future.”

Even Shahzad Madon, Head, Alternate Assets, Nippon Asset Management, said at the event that India is favourably placed among its emerging market peers.

With valuations being a little expensive, one has to be careful about investing, but the long-term story of India is still intact and is favourably placed in the emerging market basket, he said at PMSBazaar’s Alternative Investment Summit.