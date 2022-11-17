 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Representative image. Source: Shutterstock

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sebi working on rules to govern financial influencers on social media

The market regulator is putting together rules to govern the growing base of financial influencers who put out advice on social media, a top official said. There has been a spurt of online influencers in India doling out financial and investment advice even though they may not be qualified to do so. The impact of such influencers has been detrimental at times, especially in the case of recent startup listings.

Read here to know more

Equitas SFB zooms after RBI approves DSP Investment Managers' bid to acquire 10% stake

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank zoomed after the company said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved DSP Investment Managers Private Ltd (DSPIM) bid to acquire up to a 9.99 percent stake in the lender.