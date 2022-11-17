Five Star Business Finance IPO share allotment expected today, here's how to check status online

live bse live

Non-banking finance company Five Star Business Finance is expected to announce its share allotment on November 17 evening. Those who subscribed to the offer can check their allotment status online either on the BSE website or the portal of the IPO registrar by following three easy steps.

BSE website

a) Select the issue type as 'equity', issue name as Five Star Business Finance Limited

b) Enter the application number or the permanent account number (PAN)

c) Check the box "I'm not a robot", and click on the search button

The application status can also be checked on IPO registrar's portal

a) Select Five Star Business Finance Limited

b) Select and accordingly enter either the application number, demat account, or PAN

c) Enter captcha and click on the submit button

Though the share allotment process has been delayed by a day, the listing of shares is on schedule on November 12, company sources said.

Refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors and equity shares transferred to demat accounts of eligible investors by November 18. The micro-finance lender will make its debut on the BSE and NSE three days later.

Five Star Business Finance shares were trading at a discount of 1-2 percent to the final issue price of Rs 474 in the grey market, an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, analysts said.

The non-banking finance company raised Rs 1,588.5 crore through its public issue at the upper end of the Rs 450-474 price band. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale.