Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

HDFC Bank Q4 Preview: HDFC Bank likely to record 22% rise in Q4 profit on higher net interest income

HDFC Bank, India's largest lender by market value, is all set to report its corporate earnings for the January-March 2023 period on April 15. The average of a poll of three brokerages estimates that the profits will rise to Rs 12,181 crore. Net interest income (NII) is expected to increase 30.5 percent on-year (up 8.8 percent QoQ) to Rs 24,601.9 crore. More here

Infosys Q4 Preview: Infosys may post muted growth in Q4 on weak financial services demand, seasonality

Infosys is expected to post muted revenue and profit growth for the quarter ended March on weak financial services demand and seasonal factors, analysts say. The Bengaluru-based company, which will announce its earnings today, is expected to see revenue in the fourth quarter of FY 2023 rise 1.4 percent and net profit increase 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter. Read more here

Moneycontrol News