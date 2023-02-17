 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles of the day will help you stay at the top of your game

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Google India lays off over 400 employees: Report

Google India terminated 453 employees late on February 16, The Hindu Business Line has reported. Employees were informed of the layoffs through an email by Sanjay Gupta, the vice president and country head of Google India. Soon, employees took to LinkedIn to share their personal accounts. Read here

GST Council likely to provide relief to coal washeries by extending exemption, say sources