HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Zomato: Strong quarter with promise of profitability

Nitin Sharma   •

Zomato's food-delivery business hitting adjusted EBITDA breakeven came as a surprise and was well received by the market

Zomato needs to overcome multiple challenges, including stabilising Blinkit, before achieving sustainable profitability
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Zomato (CMP: Rs 55.55; Market capitalisation: Rs 43,996 crore) has reported better-than-expected results for Q1FY23. There’s a  surprise element in the numbers as the adjusted EBITDA level broke even for the company’s food-delivery business. A 67.4 percent jump in net revenue was fuelled by a 45-5 (50?) percent rise in the number of orders. The contribution margin for the food-delivery business stood at 2.8 percent of GOV (Rs 11 per order) -- flat over Q1FY22 but 66.5 percent up, sequentially,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers