ZFCV: Beneficiary of sector tailwinds, trading at a discount to long-term average

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Positive outlook due to demand tailwinds Favourable input costs to boost operating margin Leadership position driven by technological innovation New products to drive growth Valuation at a discount to long-term multiple, accumulate it for long term ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV; CMP: Rs 9,259; M Cap: Rs 17,560 crore) is one of the leading players in the auto ancillary pack, and a big beneficiary of the ongoing commercial vehicle (CV) upcycle. It has been operating in a promising business environment. Erstwhile, Wabco...