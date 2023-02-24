HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ZEE Entertainment: What does insolvency proceeding mean for the stock?

Nitin Sharma   •

The ZEEL-SPIL merger may get delayed as NCLT accepts IndusInd’s petition

Highlights  NCLT accepts IndusInd Bank's insolvency petition against Zee Entertainment ZEEL filed an appeal at NCLAT DSRA-related demand of Rs 83.1 crore ZEEL has cash & equivalents of Rs 672.6 Crore at the end of Q3FY23 The timeline for ZEEL-SPIL merger may get pushed back Zee Entertainment (ZEEL; CMP: Rs 198.65; Market Capitalisation: Rs 19,082 crore) is under pressure as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted an insolvency proceeding petition against the company. The insolvency plea was filed by IndusInd Bank, relating to the...

