Should investors overlook CAMS' rich valuations?

Highlights CAMS’s revenue and earnings muted in Q2 FY23 AUM growth healthy but yields are under pressure Proportion of high-earning equity assets improves Good traction in alternative businesses IRDAI making KYC and e-insurance policies mandatory is big positive for CAMS Insurance repository business Valuation rich, upside can arise from non-MF businesses Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) (CMP: Rs 2,372; Mcap: Rs 11,621) has reported muted earnings in the second quarter of FY23 (Q2 FY23). The largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds saw...