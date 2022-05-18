HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Why should investors consider IIFL Wealth despite volatile capital markets?

Neha Dave   •

In the recent correction in the equity markets, IIFL Wealth’s stock has fallen to Rs 1,550 which is 7 percent lower than the Bain’s acquisition price

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
In one of the largest deals in the wealth management space in India, Bain Capital — a leading global private equity player — has agreed to acquire a 24.98 percent equity stake in IIFL Wealth Management, the largest non-bank wealth manager. The existing PE investors General Atlantic (current holding 21 percent) and Fairfax Holdings owned by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa (holds 14 percent) will divest 14.9 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in the company. Bain will be acquiring the stake...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers