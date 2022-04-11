Why are AMC stocks under pressure despite record high inflows in equity mutual funds?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The mutual fund industry has ended FY22 on a strong note. Net inflows into equity schemes that have been positive since March’21 surged to a record high in March this year. Investors pumped Rs 28,252 crore into equity schemes in the last month of FY22, the highest ever inflow into equity funds. Equity inflows surge to record high level (image) Interestingly, equity inflows in March showed resilience in the face of a growing list of concerns that included heightened volatility in...