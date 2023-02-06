HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

SBI poses a dilemma despite blockbuster earnings, what should investors do?

Neha Dave   •

The Street was getting confident about the SBI’s turnaround story, but the Adani group saga has jolted sentiments again

Overall, SBI’s strong earnings are a silver lining amid the dark clouds of uncertainty triggered by the Adani saga
Highlights Profit surges in Q3 FY23 Robust loan growth, margins inch up Both retail as well corporate advances growth strong Asset quality further improves, provisions decline Adani group exposure at 0.9 percent of the loan book Valuation undemanding, must buy SBI (CMP: Rs 545: Mcap: Rs 485,900 crore) posted a stellar show with net profit rising to Rs 14,205 crore, a growth of 68 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of FY23 (Q3 FY23). Profit was backed by strong loan growth, margin expansion, controlled operating...

