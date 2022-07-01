What makes Home First a preferred bet in housing finance space?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

It has been a vicious six months for the equity markets. At the halfway point of the year, Nifty has plunged by around 9 percent. A record rally fuelled by easy liquidity ended with a rise in interest rates amid high inflation and compounded by geopolitical issues. The stocks of housing finance companies (HFCs) have also nosedived amid the market-wide sell-off. However, the price performance of various HFCs has been divergent resulting in a stark variations in valuations. For instance,...