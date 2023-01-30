HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

What does Adani saga mean for banking stocks?

Neha Dave   •

Indian banks have little to worry as their debt exposure to Adani entities is limited

Gautam Adani
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Bank stocks are under pressure Adani group exposure has made the Street jittery Adani group debt has risen but so has EBITDA Debt servicing metrics of Adani group have improved Indian banks exposure limited Adani group have significant borrowing from foreign sources Fundamentals strength of Indian banks intact The massive rout in the stocks of listed Adani group entities last week had a spin-off effect on banking stocks as well. The Nifty bank index corrected sharply after the US-based investment research firm Hindenburg Research alleged that...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers