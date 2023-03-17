Weekly Tactical: Why this IT midcap looks good, post correction

A few of the mid-cap IT companies in India have corrected in the aftermath of the SVB collapse on account of their exposure to US regional banks. Coforge (CMP: Rs 3,852 Nifty level: 16,986) is a case in point where the stock has lost over 7 percent in the past week. Coforge had acquired a 60 percent stake in SLK Global from founder Fifth Third Bank last year, with an option to acquire 20 percent after two years. SLK Global...