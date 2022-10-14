HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Weekly Tactical: The business prospects of this infra player look sunny

Moneycontrol Research   •

Through strategic initiatives, the company is striving to transform the business from a mature/low-growth market to structurally growing industries.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights HIL is facing multiple near-term headwinds Domestic business on a firm footing The stock has collapsed 30 percent in the last six weeks For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting building materials company Hyderabad Industries Ltd (HIL; CMP: Rs 2,59.5; Nifty Level: 17,014). The company is a leader in the domestic roofing sheets market, but faces heightened operational risk in Europe amidst a challenging macro backdrop. While the company is facing multiple near-term headwinds, they mostly appear to have been discounted as HIL’s stock...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers