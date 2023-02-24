Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this beaten-down pharma stock looks red-hot

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Macro set-up suggests rotation to select defensives API sales to pick up from FY24 as capacity constraints ease High-cost raw material inventory getting phased out EBITDA margins guided to improve to 21 percent in FY24 Valuation gets reasonable after recent correction The global equity markets continue to remain in a flux, given the macro headwinds. Central banks’ war against inflation is far from over, implying further elevation in equity risk premium. At the same time, growth uncertainties have increased for the domestic economy, given...