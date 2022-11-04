This weekly tactical pick is on a transformational journey

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 585; M Cap: Rs 3,860 crore) is the tactical pick for this week. WCPM, which owns a 72.2 percent stake in Andhra Paper Ltd (APL), is on a transformational journey to consolidate its leadership position in the Indian paper industry. The landmark acquisition of APL (October 2019) came in handy, with the much-needed push in scale of operation to meet the surging demand. The combined capacity added heft to the top line and...