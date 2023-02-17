HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Weekly Tactical Pick: This auto component maker can give your portfolio a spark

Moneycontrol Research

Though there had been demand concerns in the 2W segment, the near- to medium- term outlook is encouraging

Gabriel India, a leading shock-absorber manufacturer, continues to post a strong set of numbers.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Encouraging outlook, both in 2W and PV segments Higher contribution from EVs boosts company’s top line and operating profit Attractive valuation For this week, autocomponent manufacturer Gabriel India (CMP: Rs 157; M Cap: Rs 2,250 crore, Nifty:18,035) is our tactical pick. On the back of demand concerns in the two-wheeler (2W) industry, Gabriel’s stock price has corrected 24 percent from its recent high in November 2022, making the valuation very attractive. Though there had been demand concerns in the 2W segment, the near- to medium-...

