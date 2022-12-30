Weekly tactical pick: FIEM Industries

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Higher contribution from LEDs boost company’s top line, operating profit Establishing itself as a major player in EV lighting solution Attractive valuation For this week, FIEM (CMP: Rs 1,590; M Cap: Rs 6,430 crore; Nifty level: 18,191) is our tactical pick. FIEM is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive lighting, signalling equipment, rear-view mirrors, sheet metal and plastic parts. Despite the weakness in the two-wheeler (2W) industry, the company continues to outperform, primarily on the back of the higher contribution from light-emitting diodes...