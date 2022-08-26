HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Weekly Tactical | A stock that brews a strong blend of growth

Moneycontrol Research   •

The liquor maker is likely to continue delivering strong organic growth; recent stock correction a good entry opportunity

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting liquor contract manufacturer Associated Alcohols & Breweries (AABL). Margins close to bottoming out The June-quarter results of AABL exhibited strong business momentum in volumes. The company operated at an optimum capacity utilisation during Q1 as revenues topped expectations with a stellar growth of 129 percent year on year (YoY) on a favourable base. AABL’s margins in recent quarters have been eroded by the higher prices of raw materials. The operating margins in Q1 plunged...

