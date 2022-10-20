UltraTech – Limited margin of safety at current levels

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Domestic grey cement volumes rose 10 per cent YoY Operating margins contracted more than 1000bps Rise in cement prices to support margins Adani’s entry poses an imminent threat to UltraTech’s growth trajectory Valuations rich at 17 times FY22 EV/EBITDA UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, has reported a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23. While volumes rose amid tough market conditions, operating margins declined substantially because of rising input prices. Key Result Highlights Revenues from India operations came in at Rs 13,176...