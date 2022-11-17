HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Uflex: New opportunities unfolding with upcoming and new facilities

Khushboo Rai   •

Reasonable Q2 performance. Liquid and flexible packaging segments come to the rescue and compensated for the losses in the packaging films side

Uflex | CRISIL has upgraded long term credit rating on company's loan facilities to AA- from A+, with stable outlook, and short term rating has been upgraded to A1+, from A1.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Diversified product offering with widespread geographical reach Strong liquid packaging demand with solid earnings visibility High-energy cost impacts packaging film volume and margins Continued investments in building capacity Attractive valuation, justified on fast-paced packaging sector Uflex Ltd. (Uflex; CMP: Rs 592; M Cap: Rs 4,284 crore) has established itself as India's largest multi-national in the flexible packaging segment. The company is a revered global leader, with a large array of products, coupled with a diversified packaging value chain, such as flexible packaging, packaging films, aseptic...

