Uflex: New opportunities unfolding with upcoming and new facilities

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Diversified product offering with widespread geographical reach Strong liquid packaging demand with solid earnings visibility High-energy cost impacts packaging film volume and margins Continued investments in building capacity Attractive valuation, justified on fast-paced packaging sector Uflex Ltd. (Uflex; CMP: Rs 592; M Cap: Rs 4,284 crore) has established itself as India's largest multi-national in the flexible packaging segment. The company is a revered global leader, with a large array of products, coupled with a diversified packaging value chain, such as flexible packaging, packaging films, aseptic...