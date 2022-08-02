Two-speed journey for auto sales in July











PV and 2W do well but uneven rains play spoilsport for tractors

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook The wholesale numbers of automobile original equipment manufacturers for July 2022 are a mixed bag with passenger vehicles (PV) and two-wheelers (2W) outperforming other segments on a sequential basis. The easing of supply-side constraints is also discernible in the sequential growth of their monthly numbers. The numbers for electric vehicles (EVs) continued to move north, albeit on a small base. In this respect, Tata Motors (TaMo) provides the best clue. The company sold 4,022 units in July 2022, up 14.6...

