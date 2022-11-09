TVS rides on demand pick-up to put up a decent show in Q2 FY23

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights TVS posted a decent set of numbers in Q2 FY23 driven by volume growth Operating profit stable despite rise in RM prices Rich product mix, price hikes, and cost optimisation aid operating margins Personal mobility, rural sentiment, and new products continue to be key growth drivers Stock trades at a premium to long-term average multiple TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 1112; Market cap: Rs 52,840 crore) had a decent second quarter in FY23 aided by a pick-up in demand. Rising commodity prices, however, continue to put...