TVS rides on demand pick-up to put up a decent show in Q2 FY23

Nitin Agrawal   •

With a strong product portfolio, market positioning, and focus on EVs, the company is expected to outperform the industry. However, valuation is stretched

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights TVS posted a decent set of numbers in Q2 FY23 driven by volume growth Operating profit stable despite rise in RM prices Rich product mix, price hikes, and cost optimisation aid operating margins Personal mobility, rural sentiment, and new products continue to be key growth drivers Stock trades at a premium to long-term average multiple TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 1112; Market cap: Rs 52,840 crore) had a decent second quarter in  FY23 aided by a pick-up in demand. Rising commodity prices, however, continue to put...

