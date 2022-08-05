HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Transport Corporation of India: Best in class execution

Sachin Pal   •

The logistics company posts record-high revenues in Q1FY23 as all business verticals show healthy increases

(Representative Image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Multimodal logistics service provider Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has delivered an impressive Q1 on the back of favourable market conditions. Growth was once again broad-based with all the verticals reporting healthy increases on a soft base. Key result highlights TCI’s Q1 results were strong with revenues up 30 percent YoY to Rs 903 crore, another company record, driven by a consistent growth in the Seaways business. The sequential increase in revenue (up 1 percent QoQ) was primarily driven by...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers