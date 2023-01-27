Thangamayil Jewellery: Shining opportunity in the long run

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Healthy earnings growth in Q3FY23 Demand scenario strong Store expansion to continue Expect improvement in margins Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,075; Market cap: Rs 1,475 crore) posted healthy earnings growth in Q3FY23. A strong consumer demand led to good growth while the company also maintained margins. According to the company, the demand scenario remains strong despite a surge in gold prices, which have risen about 15 percent in the past three months. TMJL would continue its store network expansion and further strengthen its...