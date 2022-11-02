Tata Steel: Improvement in margins likely for December 2022 quarter











Investors need to watch out for the reduction in debt levels and pick-up in volumes as incremental capacities start coming in

Tata Steel Long Products | CMP: Rs 579.70 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the company posted a surprise net loss of Rs 331.09 crore in the quarter ended June, thanks to higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period. This was despite its total income rose 24.78 percent to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company’s expenses almost doubled to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Results below expectation De-leveraging likely to take a pause in FY23 Capex plans in India on track Maintain a neutral rating, better to remain on sidelines The September 2022 quarter results for Tata Steel (TSL; CMP: Rs 101; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,23,583 crore) were impacted by a couple of factors. India operations Higher volumes more than offset the decline in realisation, leading to a flat revenue growth, QoQ. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was lower mainly due to the decrease in steel...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers