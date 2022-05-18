HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Tariff hikes ring in strong numbers for Airtel in Q4FY22

Nitin Agrawal   •

Airtel's India and Africa operations remained strong. A growing subscriber base, coupled with tariff hikes, helped the company post a significant growth in revenues and operating margin

Bharti Airtel profit surges on tariff hike boost. Bharti Airtel nearly tripled its consolidated net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by the sharp tariff hikes taken last November which helped boost average revenue per user (ARPU), and one-time gains. Consolidated net profit of Rs 2008 crore in the March quarter from Rs 759 crore. Revenues for the quarter grew by 22% to Rs 31500 crore. Airtel continues to have the highest ARPU at Rs 178 from Rs 163 in the December quarter.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs 705.6; M Cap: Rs 4,28,000 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers for Q4FY22. Its performance improved year on year (YoY) as well as sequentially. India and Africa operations remained strong. A growing subscriber base, coupled with tariff hikes, helped the company post a significant growth in revenues and operating margin. Quarterly result highlights (image) (image) (image) Airtel’s consolidated revenues for the final quarter stood at Rs 31,500 crore, a YoY increase of 22.3 percent....

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers