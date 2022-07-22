HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Syngene: Multi-year contract with Zoetis adds to long-term visibility

Anubhav Sahu   •

The risk to watch is the execution in the field biologics and the pending regulatory approvals

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Syngene International Ltd (CMP: Rs 599, Market Cap: Rs 24,090 crore), the leading CRAMS player, has not only reported a steady set of numbers but has also guided to a healthy underlying growth. While the company remains in the investment phase, the expanded scope of engagement with the likes of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Baxter, Amgen, and Zoetis adds to the earnings visibility. Underlying revenue growth of 30 percent Syngene posted an 8.5 per cent YoY (year-on-year) growth in the top...

