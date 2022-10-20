HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Syngene: Can it keep its premium valuation, going forward?

Anubhav Sahu   •

Investment in biologics is expected to remain recurring as new opportunities are unfolding in the field of biologics for Syngene

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong top line in Q2; investment phase tempers bottom-line growth Regulatory approvals for Zoetis contract & Mangalore plant are key watch Investment behind biologics manufacturing to continue Accumulate on declines for a long haul Syngene International Ltd (CMP: Rs 589, Market Cap: Rs 23,655 crore) has posted a strong set of numbers in Q2FY23, in line with the company’s guidance for FY23. The company appears set to achieve a top-line growth in high teens in the current fiscal, despite the high base last...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers