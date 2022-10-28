Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy Q2: Is it really a disaster?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q2 revenues were down 78 percent YoY Financials to remain under pressure for the time being Freight rates have corrected ~40-50 percent since Mar 2022 Currently bidding projects worth ~20 GW capacity Stock remains stable despite poor Q2 Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy (SWREL), a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) solutions provider, had a dismal Q2 result. While the business is certainly in bad shape, the key investor takeaway is that the stock did not react adversely to the quarterly numbers. This...