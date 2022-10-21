Shemaroo: Q2 takes on shine, but full recovery to take time

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue jumped by 52.7 percent sequentially Improvement in EBITDA margin Increase in debt Operating cash flow negative as receivables rise Valuation full Shemaroo Entertainment (CMP: Rs 171.9; Market capitalisation: Rs 467 crore) has delivered a surprising set of numbers with broadcasting-led revenue growth coming above our estimates, while margins were impacted by higher content costs and were below our estimates. 2Q23 Financial performance (image) (image) Improvement in Ratings drove the broadcasting revenue The traditional media segment’s revenue jumped 8.7 percent year on year. The base quarter impact of...