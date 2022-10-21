HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Shemaroo: Q2 takes on shine, but full recovery to take time

Nitin Sharma   •

The focus on diversifying revenue streams should stand in good stead for Shemaroo’s growth trajectory. But investors need to wait as the valuation offers no meaningful upside

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Revenue jumped by 52.7 percent sequentially Improvement in EBITDA margin Increase in debt Operating cash flow negative as receivables rise Valuation full Shemaroo Entertainment (CMP: Rs 171.9; Market capitalisation: Rs 467 crore) has delivered a surprising set of numbers with broadcasting-led revenue growth coming above our estimates, while margins were impacted by higher content costs and were below our estimates. 2Q23 Financial performance    (image) (image) Improvement in Ratings drove the broadcasting revenue  The traditional media segment’s revenue jumped 8.7 percent year on year. The base quarter impact of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers