Shemaroo: Why an avoid?

Nitin Sharma   •

Shemaroo's EBITDA margins have been consistently narrowing as the company focuses on building revenue growth via investment in content and by adding broadcasting channels.

Highlights Rising content costs compress margins Lowest EBITDA margin in the last two years 74 percent/53 percent fall in EPS on QoQ/YoY basis No immediate plan to reduce debt Year-to-date new initiatives investment exceeds previous guidance Risk rewards unfavourable at current valuation Shemaroo Entertainment (CMP: Rs 123.50; Market Capitalisation: Rs 335 crore) delivered a weak set of numbers on higher operations costs that drove EBITDA margins to their lowest level in the last nine quarters. Higher interest expenses pushed the Net margin below 1 percent.

