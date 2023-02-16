Shemaroo: Why an avoid?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rising content costs compress margins Lowest EBITDA margin in the last two years 74 percent/53 percent fall in EPS on QoQ/YoY basis No immediate plan to reduce debt Year-to-date new initiatives investment exceeds previous guidance Risk rewards unfavourable at current valuation Shemaroo Entertainment (CMP: Rs 123.50; Market Capitalisation: Rs 335 crore) delivered a weak set of numbers on higher operations costs that drove EBITDA margins to their lowest level in the last nine quarters. Higher interest expenses pushed the Net margin below 1 percent. Revenue...