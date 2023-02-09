Safari Q3 FY23 — Why this stock will continue to outperform

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong revenue performance in Q3 Gross margin improves sharply, helped by smoother supply chain Operating margin improves meaningfully, structural positives at play Favourable industry tailwinds Strong earnings trajectory, valuation discount to consumer universe Safari Industries (CMP: Rs 1877, Market Cap: Rs 4450 crore) had seen a huge outperformance in the past 11 months – up 113 percent against a 10 percent rally in the Nifty over this period. But we have more than one reason to believe that this company has more potential to...