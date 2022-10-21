RIL Q2: Retail, telecom shine, offsetting weakness in legacy business

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Jio continues to do well, driven by higher ARPUs Retail delivers best ever quarterly revenues Foray into financial services can leverage telecom and retail’s huge customer base, making it a formidable consumer business Making strides in renewable energy through organic and inorganic growth Muted performance in O2C segment New-age businesses offer scale and scope and will drive valuation upside Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,472; Mcap: Rs 16,72,365 crore) posted a 14.5 percent increase in EBITDA year-on-year (YoY) during the September quarter, driven mainly by a strong...