HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

RIL Q2: Retail, telecom shine, offsetting weakness in legacy business

Sachin Pal & Bharat Gianani & Nitin Sharma   •

With focus on financial services which can be offered in combination with digital services and retail, RIL is set to become a powerhouse in consumer businesses

As per industry data published by TRAI, Jio has over 80 percent market share of new customer additions in the wireline segment
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Jio continues to do well, driven by higher ARPUs Retail delivers best ever quarterly revenues Foray into financial services can leverage telecom and retail’s huge customer base, making it a formidable consumer business Making strides in renewable energy through organic and inorganic growth Muted performance in O2C segment New-age businesses offer scale and scope and will drive valuation upside Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,472; Mcap: Rs 16,72,365 crore) posted a 14.5 percent increase in EBITDA year-on-year (YoY) during the September quarter,  driven mainly by a strong...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers