Rainbow IPO: A play on focused healthcare demand for children

Anubhav Sahu   •

Rainbow plans to add 500 beds/six hospitals in the next three years, with a focus on Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and NCR

Select hospital businesses, with leaner balance-sheets, have recently garnered investor attention, thanks to the improving healthcare awareness, increasing footfalls, and relatively stable cash-flow business models. Regional and specialised healthcare chains are stepping into listed equity world. Some of the recently listed or those on the wait-list include KIMS, Medanta and Cloudnine. RCML (Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd) is another one, but differentiated in the same list. It focuses on paediatrics and obstetrics, and the former accounts for 70 percent of the revenue. Company...

