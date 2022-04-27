Rainbow IPO: A play on focused healthcare demand for children

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Select hospital businesses, with leaner balance-sheets, have recently garnered investor attention, thanks to the improving healthcare awareness, increasing footfalls, and relatively stable cash-flow business models. Regional and specialised healthcare chains are stepping into listed equity world. Some of the recently listed or those on the wait-list include KIMS, Medanta and Cloudnine. RCML (Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd) is another one, but differentiated in the same list. It focuses on paediatrics and obstetrics, and the former accounts for 70 percent of the revenue. Company...