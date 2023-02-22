Railway engineering sector: Slow but on track

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Decent growth in revenue, backed by strong orders in hand Execution lower but expected to improve in the March quarter Margins to improve with higher scale, value-addition and lower cost Strong order book continues to provide high visibility Valuations reasonable after the recent correction The government, through the last few budgets, has clearly spelt out its intentions and priority for railway capex meant for augmentation, modernisation and enhancement of overall services. In the last budget, the government allocated close...