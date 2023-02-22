HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Railway engineering sector: Slow but on track

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Growth has slowed in December quarter, but companies are still promising in the light of orders in hand and expected recovery in execution

With strong orders in hand and robust pipeline of projects, the railway engineering companies should continue to deliver decent growth (Representational image)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights     Decent growth in revenue, backed by strong orders in hand     Execution lower but expected to improve in the March quarter     Margins to improve with higher scale, value-addition and lower cost     Strong order book continues to provide high visibility     Valuations reasonable after the recent correction The government, through the last few budgets, has clearly spelt out its intentions and priority for railway capex meant for augmentation, modernisation and enhancement of overall services. In the last budget, the government allocated close...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers