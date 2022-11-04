HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Prudent Corporate Advisory: Robust Q2 earnings, best stock to ride growth in mutual fund industry

Neha Dave   •

The asset-light business model with annuity kind of revenue stream, high operating leverage, and strong cash flows make Prudent a unique proposition

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong earnings in FY22 Rise in AUM led by organic as well as inorganic growth  Product mix improves in favour of equity assets Superior business model Valuation premium Prudent Corporate Advisory Services (CMP: Rs 797; Mcap: Rs 3,300 crore), the newly listed mutual fund distributor, reported a strong set of earnings for the second quarter of FY23 (Q2 FY23). Net profit increased 41 percent year on year (YoY) in Q2 FY23 on the back of a solid growth in assets under management (AUM) and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers