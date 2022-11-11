HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

PI Industries: Standing strong in testing times

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

PI’s superior execution with a solid business model accompanied with surplus cash and backward integration strategies makes it a perfect stock to be bought on declines

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Q2 was resilient, despite challenging market conditions Steady custom synthesis business Diversification on track with strong enquires for non-agrochem business Backward integration to save costs and secure supplies of key inputs Solid business model justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,495; M Cap: Rs 53,017 crore) has showed resilience in Q2FY23, supported by efficient cost management, pricing power and encouraging demand for new products. PI remains a leading player in the global CSM (custom synthesis manufacturing) export business with a strong orderbook and...

